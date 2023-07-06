July 6. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of July.

Soviet and Kazakhstani statesman and politician, head of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 1989 and 2019 Nursultan NAZARBAYEV was born in 1940 in rural town of Chemolgan in Almaty region. Nursultan Nazarbayev trained at a steel plant in Dniprodzerzhynsk. He began working as a metallurgist in the town of Temirtau in Karaganda region in 1960. Later on Nazarbayev became an active member of the Young Communist League and in 1973 was designated as a secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Karaganda metallurgical Kombinat. In 1984-1989 he served as the Chairman of the Kazakh SSR Ministers' Council. In 1989-1991 he was the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. He held the post of the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR in February-April 1990. Since April 1990 Nursultan Nazarbayev served as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, being re-elected to the post several times. Nursultan Nazarbayev has been decorated with many prestigious state awards of various countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Italy, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the UK, Greece, Croatia, Vatican, Poland and more.

Prosecutor of Ulytau region Zharkynbek BAKASHBAYEV was born in 1963 in Tashkent region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. prior to being appointed to his recent post in July 2022, he was the head of the service for supervision over legitimacy of sentences taken effect and their execution of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy akim (head) of Yessil district in Astana Yelnar UAKHITOV was born in 1981 in Karaganda region. He graduated from the Buketov Karaganda State University and the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to taking up his current job in March 2019 he was the deputy akim of Shakhtinsk town.