Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 6. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 July 2022, 08:00
July 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of July.

NAMES

photo

Nursultan Nazarbayev (1940) - First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy.

Born in Chemolgan village, Kaskelensk district of Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Dniprodzerzhynsk Technical School, Higher Technical School under the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant, and Higher Party School under the CPSU Central Committee.

He began his career as a worker of construction management of Kazmetallurgstri trust in Temirtau, Karaganda region. Later, he worked at the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant. In 1969 and 1973, he was involved in party and Komsomol work in Temirtau, Karaganda region. Between 1973 and 1977, he was Secretary of the Party Committee of the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant.

In 1979 he became the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. In 1984 and 1989, he was Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR. From 1989 to 1991, he was First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. Until 1990, he acted as Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR.

On December 1, 1991, Nursultan Nazarbayev received 98.7% of the votes in the first presidential elections in Kazakhstan.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel
Air Astana to launch flights to Israel