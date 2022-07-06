July 6. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of July.

NAMES

- First President of Kazakhstan - Elbasy.

Born in Chemolgan village, Kaskelensk district of Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Dniprodzerzhynsk Technical School, Higher Technical School under the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant, and Higher Party School under the CPSU Central Committee.

He began his career as a worker of construction management of Kazmetallurgstri trust in Temirtau, Karaganda region. Later, he worked at the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant. In 1969 and 1973, he was involved in party and Komsomol work in Temirtau, Karaganda region. Between 1973 and 1977, he was Secretary of the Party Committee of the Karaganda Metallurgical Plant.

In 1979 he became the Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. In 1984 and 1989, he was Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Kazakh SSR. From 1989 to 1991, he was First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. Until 1990, he acted as Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR.

On December 1, 1991, Nursultan Nazarbayev received 98.7% of the votes in the first presidential elections in Kazakhstan.