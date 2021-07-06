Go to the main site
    July 6. Today's Birthdays

    6 July 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 6th of July.

    NAMES

    First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy (Leader of the Nation), Chairman of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Chairman of the Nur-Otan Party Nursultan NAZARBAYEV was born in 1940 in rural town of Chemolgan in Almaty region.
    Nursultan Nazarbayev trained at a steel plant in Dniprodzerzhynsk. He began working as a laborer in the town of Temirtau in Karaganda region in 1960. Later on Nazarbayev became an active member of the Young Communist League and in 1973 was designated as a secretary of the Communist Party Committee of the Karaganda metallurgical Kombinat. In 1984-1989 he served as the Chairman of the Kazakh SSR Ministers' Council. In 1989-1991 he was the first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Kazakhstan. He held the post of the Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR in February-April 1990. Since April 1990 Nursultan Nazarbayev served as the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Nursultan Nazarbayev has been decorated with many prestigious state awards of various countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine, Italy, Russia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, the UK, Greece, Croatia, Vatican, Poland and more.

    Head of the service for supervision over legitimacy of sentences taken effect and their execution of the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zharkynbek BAKASHBAYEV was born in 1963 in Tashkent region. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
