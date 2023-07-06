July 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 6.

DATES

The Kazakh Capital Day is marked on June 6 each year.

EVENTS

1992 - The order of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of Kazakhstan on the restoration of the historic names of Uralsk, Tselinograd, Chimkent regions, and the city of Tselinograd into West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Shymkent regions and Akmola city respectively is adopted.

1994 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addresses the plenary session of the Supreme Council with the proposal to discuss the relocation of the Kazakh capital from Almaty into Akmola. The corresponding order of the Supreme Council was adopted.

1995 - The events dated to the 150th anniversary of Abai are held in Uzbekistan.

2000 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev received the Tajik Order of Ismoili Somoni.

2010 - The opening of the trading and entertaining center Khan Shatyr takes place in the Kazakh capital.

2012 - The largest mosque in the country at the time Hazret Sultan with a total area of 17 thousand 700 square meters opens in Astana.

2021 - Ethiopia hosts the Kazakh culture and art event dedicated to 30 years of Kazakhstan's independence, and the anniversaries of Zhambyl Zhabayev, Mukagali Makatayev, Ybrai Altynsarin, and Dina Nurpeissova.