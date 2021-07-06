July 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 6.

DATES

Day of the Capital City of Kazakhstan

It was instituted at the initiative of the Majilis (the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament) by the Republic of Kazakhstan Law «On Amendments to the Republic of Kazakhstan Law on Holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan» dated June 25, 2008. This holiday is historical and cultural importance for the nation and is a symbol of Kazakhstan's achievements.



EVENTS

1992 - The Presidium of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan adopts the Resolution «On the Restoration of the Historical Names of Ural, Tselinograd, Chimkent regions and the city of Tselinograd» respectively renamed as West Kazakhstan, Akmola, Shymkent (now Turkestan) regions, and the city of Akmola (now Nur -Sultan).

1994 - Addressing the plenary session of the Supreme Council, First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev makes a proposal to discuss Kazakhstan's capital city relocation. The Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan endorses the Resolution to relocate the capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan from Almaty to Akmola. On June 10, 1998, the new capital of the Republic of Kazakhstan is officially presented.

1995 - Uzbekistan hosts events dedicated to the 150th Birth Anniversary of great Kazakh poet and philosopher Abai.

1997 - The star in the Perseus Constellation named after First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is registered by the International Star Registry of Stars in Switzerland.

2000 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded Tajikistan's Order of Ismoili Samoni in recognition of his great achievements in deepening traditional fraternal ties between the peoples of the two countries, his important contribution to peace in Tajikistan, and unsparing efforts to bring the peoples of the Commonwealth of Independent States closer to each other.

2005 – Nomads drama produced by Kazakhfilm Film Studio is screened at the Cinema City in the Kazakh capital.

2010 - The Khan Shatyr shopping and entertainment center is unveiled in the Kazakh capital.

2012 – First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev unveils the Khazret Sultan Mosque in the Kazakh capital, the country's largest mosque (17,700 square meters).

2016 - The Astana Triathlon Park with the total area of 45 ha is unveiled in the Kazakh capital.

2019 – The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) hands over the Honorary Award to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev for building AIFC and in recognition of his merits in development of global cooperation between international financial centers. AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov accepts the award on behalf of the First President of Kazakhstan.