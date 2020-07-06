Go to the main site
    July 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    6 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 6th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 6.

    EVENTS

    1994 – Kazakh President addresses the plenary session of the Supreme Council suggesting removal of the capital of Kazakhstan.

    2000 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded The Order of Ismoili Somoni of Tajikistan for efforts aimed at rapprochement of nations of CIS.

    2005 – The Cinema City screens The Nomads movie by KazakhFilm Studio.

    2010 – The Khan Shatyr trading and entertainment centre opens Kazakh capital.

    2012 – Nursultan Nazarbayev inaugurates the country’s biggest mosque Khazret Sultan stretching over 17,700 sq m.

    2015 – Red corralites are unearthed in Mangistau.

    2016 – The Astana Triathlon Park opens in the capital city.

    2019 – The World Alliance of International Financial Centers (WAIFC) hands over a Honorary Award to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev for building AIFC and in recognition of his merits in development of global cooperation between international financial centres.

