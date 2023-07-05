Go to the main site
    July 5. Today's Birthdays

    5 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of July.

    NAMES

    Asset Baissynov (1981) – Head of Office of the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan.

    He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, gained his master’s degree from the Public Administration Academy under the Kazakh President and Duke University.

    He took up his current post in May 2019.

    Abilkhaiyr Tamabek (1994) – Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

    He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
