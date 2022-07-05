July 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of July.

NAMES

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7convocation and member of the Committee on economic reform and regional developmentwas born in 1979 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of International Journalists and the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Counselor of the Kazakh Embassy in Italy Asset BAISYNOV was born in 1981. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Duke University (under the Bolashaq program). Throughout his professional career, Mr. Baisynov worked for the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Environment, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry. Prior to taking up his recent post he was the Head of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan Abilkhair TAMABEK was born in 1994 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Wyższa Szkoła Biznesu – National-Louis University (WSB-NLU) in Poland and the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2022.