July 5. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 5th of July.

NAMES

Kazakhstani political figurewas born in 1958 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Almaty National Economy Institute. Mr. Khakhazov served as the deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation and was a member of the Finance and Budget Committee from 2016 till 2021.

Head of the Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1981. He is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, the Academy of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Duke University. Throughout his professional career, Mr. Baisynov worked for the Ministry of Economy and Budget Planning, Ministry of Education and Science, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ministry of Environment, the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.