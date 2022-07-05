Go to the main site
    July 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 July 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 5.

    EVENTS

    1961 - The first gusher occurs at No.6 oil well at the Zhetybai oilfield in Mangistau region that launched the rapid development of the region.

    1998 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and First President of Russia Boris Yeltsin sign the Treaty on Eternal Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    2010 - The Customs Union including Kazakhstan, Russia, and Belarus becomes operational.

    2013 - The Space Development Institute is registered with Kazcosmos head talgat Mussabayev as its President.

    2017 - 17-year-old Kazakhstani Zhansaya Abdumalik achieves the men's grandmaster morn for the first time in the history of Kazakh chess at the World Open 2017 in Philadelphia.

    2017 - The first electric vehicle charging industrial station with a capacity of 50kW opens in Astana.

    2018 - The Astana International Financial Center is officially opened in Astana.

    2020 - National Geographic photographers hold the special photo exhibition of pictures of Nur-Sultan. In particular, the photos taken by world-famous photograher George Steinmetz were on display.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

