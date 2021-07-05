July 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 5.

EVENTS

1952 - Ust-Kamenogorsk Pedagogic Institute is established. Later in 1991 it is reorganized into the East Kazakhstan State University. It is named after Kazakhstani researcher Sarsen Amanzholov in 2003.

1961 - The first oil outpours at well number 6 on Zhetybai oil field in Mangystau.

1998 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and first President of the Russian Federation Boris Yeltsin sign the Eternal Friendship and Cooperation Treaty between Kazakhstan and Russia.

2000 - First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to award the National Theater status to the Kulyash Baisseitova Opera and Ballet Theater in Nur-Sultan (formerly – Astana).

2000 - A monument to Sultan Beibars is unveiled at the central square in the city of Atyrau.

2001 - A monument to great scientist Shokan Ualikhanov is installed at the Shchyuchinsk cadet corps of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2007 - A monument to Bogenbay Batyr is unveiled at the intersection of Bogenbay Batyr Avenue and Saryarka Street in the Kazakh capital.

2010 - The Customs Union of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation comes into force. The Treaty on the establishment of the Customs Union is inked in the Akorda presidential residence by the heads of state at the regular EurAsEC meeting.

2013 - The Institute of Cosmonautics Development is registered. Chief of Kazcosmos Talgat Mussabayev is named its honorary president.

2018 - A monument to People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR and great Kazakh actor Nurmukhan Zhantorin is unveiled in Aktau within the framework of the Rukhani Janghyru Program.

2018 - Astana-Alash Armany exhibition is opened at the National Manuscripts and Rare Books Center.

2018 - The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is inaugurated in the Kazakh capital.

2019 - A 7.5m monument ‘Dombra’ is unveiled in front of the Turkistan Palace in Shymkent city.

2020 – National Geographic photographers organize a photo exhibition dedicated to the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. For instance, the exhibition showcases photographs by world-renowned photographer George Steinmetz.