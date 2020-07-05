Go to the main site
    July 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    5 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 5.

    EVENTS


    1952 – Ust Kamenogorsk Teacher’s Training Institute is founded.

    1961 – The first gushes out from the well 6 on Zhetybai oilfield in Mangistau.

    1998 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin sign the Treaty of Eternal Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

    2000 – The Kulyash Baisseitova Opera and Ballet Theatre is given the status of the national theatre.

    2000 – The monument to Sultan Beibars unveils in Atyrau.

    2001 – The monument to well-known scientist and enlightener Shokan Ualikhanov opens in Shchuchinsk.

    2007 – The monument to Bogenbai Batyr unveils in Kazakh capital.

    2010 – The Customs Union of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia comes into force.

    2012 – For the first time in the history of the Milan Conservatoire (Conservatorio di musica «Giuseppe Verdi» di Milano) founded in 1807, 18-year-old Kazakhstan's Mariya Mudryak receives her Graduate Diploma.

    2013 – The Institute of Cosmonautics Development is founded in Kazakhstan.

    2017 – The documents concerning Kenessary Kassymov activities are brought for the first time to Kazakhstan from Omsk region.

    2017 – 17-year-old Kazakh Zhansaya Abdumalik scored the norm of the men’s international grandmaster at World Open 2017 in Philadelphia, the U.S.

    2018 – CIS Presidents take part in production of a new documentary about Astana.

    2018 – The Astana International Financial Centre opens in Kazakh capital.

    2019 –The Dombra monument unveils in Shymkent.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
