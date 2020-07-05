Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
5 July 2020, 07:00
July 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 5th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 5.

EVENTS


1952 – Ust Kamenogorsk Teacher’s Training Institute is founded.

1961 – The first gushes out from the well 6 on Zhetybai oilfield in Mangistau.

1998 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin sign the Treaty of Eternal Friendship and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

2000 – The Kulyash Baisseitova Opera and Ballet Theatre is given the status of the national theatre.

2000 – The monument to Sultan Beibars unveils in Atyrau.

2001 – The monument to well-known scientist and enlightener Shokan Ualikhanov opens in Shchuchinsk.

2007 – The monument to Bogenbai Batyr unveils in Kazakh capital.

2010 – The Customs Union of Kazakhstan, Belarus and Russia comes into force.

2012 – For the first time in the history of the Milan Conservatoire (Conservatorio di musica «Giuseppe Verdi» di Milano) founded in 1807, 18-year-old Kazakhstan's Mariya Mudryak receives her Graduate Diploma.

2013 – The Institute of Cosmonautics Development is founded in Kazakhstan.

2017 – The documents concerning Kenessary Kassymov activities are brought for the first time to Kazakhstan from Omsk region.

2017 – 17-year-old Kazakh Zhansaya Abdumalik scored the norm of the men’s international grandmaster at World Open 2017 in Philadelphia, the U.S.

2018 – CIS Presidents take part in production of a new documentary about Astana.

2018 – The Astana International Financial Centre opens in Kazakh capital.

2019 –The Dombra monument unveils in Shymkent.

History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev