    July 4. Today's Birthdays

    4 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of July.

    NAMES

    Yermek Serkebayev (1926-2013) – eminent Kazakh opera singer (lyrical baritone), Chairman of the Union of Musical Figures of Kazakhstan, soloist of the Abai Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, people’s artist of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh SSR, professor, hero of the Socialist Labor, winner of the State Awards of the SSR and Kazakhstan, winner of Tarlan Prize.

    Born in Petropavlovsk, he graduated from the Tchaikovsky Almaty Musical College, Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory.

    Alik Shpekbayev (1957) – Kazakh Statesman.

    Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Chimkent Special Secondary Police School of the USSR Interior Ministry, Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Interior Ministry, and Academy of the Interior Ministry of Russia.

    Serik Shalabayev (1965) – prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region.

    Born in Mangistau region, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University.

    Aida Balayeva (1974) – deputy head of the Kazakh Presidential Administration, Secretary of the Ulttyq Qurultay under the Kazakh President.

    Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University, Kazakh national Agrarian University.

    Marat Karabayev (1987) – Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Tashkent region, he graduated from the Tashkent Automobile and Road Institute, University of Warwick, Dulati Taraz State University.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
