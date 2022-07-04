July 4. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 4th of July.

NAMES

Eminent Kazakh opera singer, Chairman of the Music Professionals Union of Kazakhstan, soloist of the Abai Kazakh State Opera and Ballet Academic Theater, People's Artist of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh SSR, professor, Hero of Socialist Labor, Laureate of State Prize of Kazakhstan and Tarlan Prize holderwas born in 1926 in Petropavlovsk and passed away in 2013. Native of Petropavlovsk city he was a graduate of the Tchaikovsky Almaty Music School and the Kurmangazy National Music Conservatory.

Statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1957 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Chimkent special police school of the Interior Ministry of the USSR, Karaganda Higher School of the Interior Ministry of the USSR, and Academy of Interior Ministry of Russia. Throughout his professional career he served in Kazakhstani law-enforcement agencies. During the last couple of years he was the Chairman of the Kazakh Anti-Corruption Agency.

Deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7convocation and member of the Committee on economic reforms and regional developmentwas born in 1963 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Rudnensk Industrial Institute and the Moscow Mining Institute. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Chief of the Prosecution Service of the Prosecutor-General's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1965 in Mangistau region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

Deputy governor of Kyzylorda regionwas born in 1966 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, Sciences Academy of the Kazakh SSR and the Al Farabi Kazakh State University. Prior to taking up the recent post in April 2020, he worked as the Chairman of Nuclear Power Regulation and Control Committee of the Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy heat of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the secretary of the Ulttyq Qurultay under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1974 in Almaty region. She is a graduate of the Abai Almaty State University and the Kazakh National Agrarian University. Throughout her career Ms Balayeva was the head of the Presidential Administration's Internal Policy Department, Secretary of the National Commission for the implementation of the program of modernization of the national identity under the Kazakh President, and Assistant to the President – head of the department controlling the implementation of the inquires to the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She was the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2020 and 2022. She took up her recent post in 2022.

Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1987 in Uzbekistan. He is a graduate of the Uzbek, British and Kazakh universities. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2021.