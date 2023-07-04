Go to the main site
    July 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    4 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 4.

    EVENTS

    1969 – The Akbakai gold deposit is discovered largely by chance in Maiynkumskiy district, Zhambyl region.

    1996 – Chairman of thePeople’s Republic of China Jiang Zemin makes his official visit to Kazakhstan. The Chinese and Kazakh Heads of State signed the joint Declaration, providing for the promotion of political dialogue and consultations at different levels, confirming the commitment to the agreement on state border of April 26, 1994.

    2000 – The solemn opening of the Kashagan East oilfield on the Caspian shelf. Takes place, accounting for 1.1-8bn tons of the 1,5-10,5bn tons of the Kashagan oilfield’s total oil reserves.

    2018 – Kazakhstani Roman Loshkaryev records the best result (2.17m leap) in the high jump event at the Israeli Athletics Open Championships.

    2019 – Kazakhstani Yerzhan Yessimkhanov swims across the English Channel, raising the Kazakh flag on the French shore. He swam 34 kilometers in 14 hours and 21 minutes.

    2021 - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attends the ceremony of unveiling the monument to Alikhan Bokeikhanov, Akhmet Baitursynov, and Mirzhakyp Dulatov.

    2021 – The Vocal Academy opens in the Great Hall of the Astana Opera Theatre.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

