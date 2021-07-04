Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
4 July 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 4.

EVENTS

1969 – Akbakai gold-bearing deposit is discovered in Zhambyl region. The gold mill was opened on July 4, 2011.

1992 – Almaty circus school is named after Zhusipbek Yelebekov.

1996 – President of China Jiang Zemin pays his first official visit to Kazakhstan (Almaty). The Heads of State sign a joint Declaration to develop political dialogue and consultations at various levels.

2000 – A monument to Kazakh people’s musician, composer, dombra player, author of kuyis Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly opens in Atyrau.

2000 – A solemn opening of the East Kashagan oil field at Caspian shelf takes place. Kashagan reserves range within 1.5-10.5 bln tons at large.

2012 – A monument to great people’s composer and musician Kurmangazy unveils in Astana.

2015 – Mass climbing to the top of Abai peak and high-altitude race in Almaty celebrate the 170th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

2018 – Kazakhstan starts implementing 7-20-25 program of mortgage loans.

2018 – Kazakhstani Roman Loshkarev is the best in high jump at the Field and Track Open Championships in Israel.

2019 – Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Yesimkhanov crosses the Channel from England to France in 14 hours 21 minutes and hoists Kazakh flag.

2019 – The I international forum Writers of the Eurasian capitals takes place in Nur-Sultan. It brings together outstanding writers from more than 20 countries of the world.


