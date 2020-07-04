Go to the main site
    July 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    4 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 4th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 4.


    EVENTS


    1969 – Akbakai gold field is almost by chance discovered in Zhambyl region.

    1996 – President of China Jiang Zemin pays his first official visit to Kazakhstan (Almaty). The Heads of State sign a joint Declaration to develop political dialogue and consultations at various levels.

    2000 – A monument to Kazakh people’s musician, composer, dombra player, author of kuyis Kurmangazy Sagyrbaiuly opens in Atyrau.

    2000 – A solemn opening of the East Kashagan oil field at Caspian shelf takes place. Kashagan reserves range within 1.5-10.5 bln tons at large.

    2012 – A monument to great people’s composer and musician Kurmangazy unveils in Astana.

    2015 – Mass climbing to the top of Abai peak and high-altitude race in Almaty celebrate the 170th anniversary of great Kazakh poet and thinker Abai.

    2018 – Kazakhstan starts implementing 7-20-25 program of mortgage loans.

    2019 – Kazakhstan’s Yerzhan Yesimkhanov crosses the Channel from England to France in 14 hours 21 minutes and hoists Kazakh flag.

    2019 – The I international forum Writers of the Eurasian capitals takes place in Nur-Sultan. It brings together outstanding writers from more than 20 countries of the world.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
