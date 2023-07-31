Go to the main site
    July 31. Today's Birthdays

    31 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of July.

    Valery Nozdrin (1963) – Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Talgat Ibrashev (1969) – Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Oleg Smolyakov (1975) – renowned statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Meiram Uteshov (1978) – Regional Inspector of the Real Sector and Regions Development Unit at the President’s Executive Office.

    Yerlan Absatov (1983) – Director General at Kazlogistics Union

    Kazakhstan Birthdays
