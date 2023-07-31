Новости Казахстана и мира - свежие новости дня на inform.kz

July 31. Today's Birthdays

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
31 July 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of July.

Valery Nozdrin (1963) – Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan






Talgat Ibrashev (1969) – Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan






Oleg Smolyakov (1975) – renowned statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan







Meiram Uteshov (1978) – Regional Inspector of the Real Sector and Regions Development Unit at the President’s Executive Office.






Yerlan Absatov (1983) – Director General at Kazlogistics Union
