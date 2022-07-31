Go to the main site
    • July 31. Today's Birthdays

    31 July 2022 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of July.

    NAMES

    Valeriy Nozdrin (1963) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

    Has been serving since 2000.

    Talgat Ibrashev (1969) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

    Born in Kustanay region is the graduate of the Ural State Law Academy in Yekaterinburg.

    Has been working since 2015.

    Oleg Smolyakov (1975) is the stateman of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Almaty city is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (Japan) and the University of Warwick (Great Britain).

    Meiram Uteshov (1978) is the deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.

    Born in Kustanay region is the graduate of the Baiturssynov Kostanay State University.

    Has been appointed to the post in 2021.

    Daniyar Uteshev (1978) is the deputy CEO – commercial director at Kazteleradio JSC.

    Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh -Turkish University.

    Yerlan Absatov (1983) is the director general of the Kazlogistics.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University, Kazpotrebsoyuz economy university.

    Has been acting since 2019.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Birthdays
