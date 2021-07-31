July 31. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 31st of July.

NAMES

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Valeriy NOZDRIN was born in 1963 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. For many years Valeriy Nozdrin worked as a prosecutor in Almaty city. He became a judge of the district court in Almaty city in 1995. Later in 1997-2000 he served as the judge of a court in Almaty city. He was appointed to his recent post in June 2000.

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Ansar MUSSAKHANOV was born in 1966 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Alma-Ata Zooveterinary Institute and the Kazakh National Agrarian University. Since 1989 till 1997 he worked as a veterinary doctor. Later he held managerial posts in the regional administrations of Almaty region. In 2011-2014 he was akim (governor) of Almaty region. He joined the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2014.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat IBRASHEV was born in 1969 in Kostanay region. He is a graduate of the Ural State Law Academy in Yekaterinburg, Russia. He became a judge at the Kostanay region court in 1999. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2015.

First Deputy Chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Oleg SMOLYAKOV was born in 1975 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, the National Graduate Institute for Policy Studies (Japan) and the University of Warwick (Great Britain). For many years Oleg Smolyakov served at the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Prior to taking up his recent post in December 2019, he was deputy governor of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazinform International News Agency JSC Daniyar UTESHEV was born in 1978 in the city of Almaty. He graduated from the Khoja Akhmet Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University with a major in international economic relations. In 2006, he worked as a Deputy Director General of NS Radio - National Network broadcasting company LLP in Almaty city. From 2006 through 2008, he was a director of the Almaty branch of Astana TV LLP. From 2006 through 2007, he served as an acting director general of NS Radio - National Network broadcasting company LLP in Almaty city. From 2007 through 2017, he worked as a director general of NS Radio - National Network broadcasting company LLP in Almaty city. Since 2017, he has worked as the first Deputy Director General of Kazinform International News Agency LLP. On January 20, 2020 Uteshev has been named the Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kazinform International News Agency JSC.

