Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 July 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

    1929 – Scientist Nikolay Chernykh discovers a new planet and names it after prominent Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satpayev.

    2017 – Full-length animated cartoon Kazakh Eli wins in Best Script nomination at the Five Continents Children’s Films Festival on the sidelines of the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival.

    2017 - Astana Football Club is the first football club from Kazakhstan to enter the list of the top 100 European clubs.

    2018 – Altyn Emel documentary shot by JSC Kazakhfilm Studio receives Best Foreign Documentary award at the Asian Art Week of Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China.

    2021 - Senior Lieutenant Ardana Botai makes her first solo flight as a crew commander of the Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Tokayev meets with Kazakhfilm Chairman Azamat Satybaldy
    2 Dastan Ryspekov relieved of Tourism Industry Committee Chairman post
    3 Atyrau oil refinery exceeds oil production target in 1H of 2023
    4 Pavlodar region leads nation in electricity generation
    5 FIFA president hails "best ever" Women's World Cup