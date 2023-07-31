July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

1929 – Scientist Nikolay Chernykh discovers a new planet and names it after prominent Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satpayev.

2017 – Full-length animated cartoon Kazakh Eli wins in Best Script nomination at the Five Continents Children’s Films Festival on the sidelines of the 13th Eurasia International Film Festival.

2017 - Astana Football Club is the first football club from Kazakhstan to enter the list of the top 100 European clubs.

2018 – Altyn Emel documentary shot by JSC Kazakhfilm Studio receives Best Foreign Documentary award at the Asian Art Week of Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China.

2021 - Senior Lieutenant Ardana Botai makes her first solo flight as a crew commander of the Su-30SM multirole fighter aircraft.