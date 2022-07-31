31 July 2022 08:00

July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

NAMES

1929 – Scientist Nikolay Chernykh discovers a new planet and names it after prominent Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satpayev.

2005 – KazPost JSC puts into circulation a new postage stamp of the Architecture series depicting the Palace of Peace and Accord.

2017 – The Kazakh yeli full-length animated movie by the SAK film studio is awarded the Best Script Award at the Children’s Films Festival «Five Continents» on the sidelines of the 13th International Film Festival Eurasia.

2017 –Astana Football Club becomes the first football club from Kazakhstan to enter the list of the top 100 European clubs. It ranks currently 57.

2018 – The Altyn Emel documentary by KazakhFilm wins the award at the Best Foreign Documentary section, the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in the city of Taizhou, China.

2019 –The Progress MC-12 transport cargo vehicle sets a record for the fastest time to reach the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.