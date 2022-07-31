Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events
31 July 2022 08:00

July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

NAMES

1929 – Scientist Nikolay Chernykh discovers a new planet and names it after prominent Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satpayev.

2005 – KazPost JSC puts into circulation a new postage stamp of the Architecture series depicting the Palace of Peace and Accord.

2017 – The Kazakh yeli full-length animated movie by the SAK film studio is awarded the Best Script Award at the Children’s Films Festival «Five Continents» on the sidelines of the 13th International Film Festival Eurasia.

2017 –Astana Football Club becomes the first football club from Kazakhstan to enter the list of the top 100 European clubs. It ranks currently 57.

2018 – The Altyn Emel documentary by KazakhFilm wins the award at the Best Foreign Documentary section, the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in the city of Taizhou, China.

2019 –The Progress MC-12 transport cargo vehicle sets a record for the fastest time to reach the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.


Related news
July 31. Today's Birthdays
Read also
July 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
July 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Popular
1 Kazakhstan reports over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases
2 July 31. Today's Birthdays
3 July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events
4 Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at U17 World Championships in Italy
5 Over 1,800 beat COVID-19 last day

News

Archive