July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

DATES

The World Ranger Day on July 31 celebrates and honours rangers around the world who dedicate their lives to protecting our planet's cultural heritage and natural treasures.

EVENTS

1929 – Scientist Nikolay Chernykh discovers a new planet and names it after prominent Kazakh scholar Kanysh Satpayev. The plant orbits near the Earth once in five years.

2017 – The SAK film studio’s full-length animation movie Kazakh eli wins the Best Script nomination at the Festival of Children’s Films «Five Continents» on the sidelines of the 13th International Film Festival Eurasia.

2017 – Nur-Sultan-based football club Astana becomes the first football club from Kazakhstan to enter the list of top 100 European clubs.

2018 – The documentary Alryn Emel by Kazakhfilm receives the prize in the Best Foreign Documentary section at the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in the city of Taizhou, China.

2019 –The transport cargo vehicle Progress MC-12 sets a record for the fastest flight to the International Space Station from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.



