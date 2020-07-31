Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 July 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

    EVENTS

    1929 - Astronomer Nikolai Chernykh discovers a new planet which later will be named 2402 Satpaev after prominent Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpaev. It approaches the Earth every five years.

    2005 - Kazpost JSC issues a new postage stamp depicting the design of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

    2017 – FC Astana is the first Kazakhstani football club to hit the top 100 best clubs in Europe.

    2018 – Kazakhfilm’s Altyn Emel wins the Best Foreign Documentary Award at the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China.

    2019 – Progress MS-12 launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome sets the speed record on its way to the International Space Station reaching the station in 3 hours 19 minutes.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region