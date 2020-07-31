July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

EVENTS

1929 - Astronomer Nikolai Chernykh discovers a new planet which later will be named 2402 Satpaev after prominent Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpaev. It approaches the Earth every five years.

2005 - Kazpost JSC issues a new postage stamp depicting the design of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

2017 – FC Astana is the first Kazakhstani football club to hit the top 100 best clubs in Europe.

2018 – Kazakhfilm’s Altyn Emel wins the Best Foreign Documentary Award at the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China.

2019 – Progress MS-12 launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome sets the speed record on its way to the International Space Station reaching the station in 3 hours 19 minutes.