    July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    31 July 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

    EVENTS

    1979 - Astronomer Nikolai Chernykh discovers newplanet 2402 Satpaev named after prominent Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpaev. It approaches theEarth everyfive years.

    2005 - Kazpost JSC issues a new postage stamp depictingthe design of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

    2017 – FC Astana is the first Kazakhstani footballclub to hit the top 100 best clubs in Europe.

    2018 – Kazakhfilm’s ‘Altyn Emel’ wins the Best ForeignDocumentary Award at the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China.

    Author:

    Almas Zheksenbekov

    History of Kazakhstan Events Interesting facts and stories
