July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

EVENTS

1979 - Astronomer Nikolai Chernykh discovers newplanet 2402 Satpaev named after prominent Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpaev. It approaches theEarth everyfive years.

2005 - Kazpost JSC issues a new postage stamp depictingthe design of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

2017 – FC Astana is the first Kazakhstani footballclub to hit the top 100 best clubs in Europe.

2018 – Kazakhfilm’s ‘Altyn Emel’ wins the Best ForeignDocumentary Award at the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China.