July 31. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Almas Zheksenbekov
31 July 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 31st of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 31.

EVENTS

1979 - Astronomer Nikolai Chernykh discovers new planet 2402 Satpaev named after prominent Kazakh scientist Kanysh Satpaev. It approaches the Earth every five years.

2005 - Kazpost JSC issues a new postage stamp depicting the design of the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

2017 – FC Astana is the first Kazakhstani football club to hit the top 100 best clubs in Europe.

2018 – Kazakhfilm’s ‘Altyn Emel’ wins the Best Foreign Documentary Award at the Asian Art Week on Tourism and Film in Taizhou, China.

