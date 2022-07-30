July 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of July.

NAMES

Zhayau Mussa (1935-1929) - singer, akyn, and composer.

His first work Kyzdarai-ai Zhayau Musa wrote in Omsk.

Most of his writings were discovered in the archives in Almaty, Kazan, St.Petersburg, and Omsk. Aleksandr Zatayevich, Akhmet Zhubanov, Boris Yerzakovich, and Mikhail Lalinov made musical notations of Zhayau Musa's kui and songs. His musical works are played in several Kazakh operas, symphonies, and variety works





Alibek Dnishyev (1951) - Kazakh opera and chamber singer (tenor), people's artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan, winner of the Mikhail Glinka All-Union Contest of Vocalists, laureate of the Robert Schumann International Contest in Zwickau and Rio de Janeiro, winner of the State Peace and Progress Prize of the First President of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty city, he graduated from the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory.

In 1978, he joined the Kazakh State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Abai. In April 2006, he became the Chairman of the Board of Rannila-Kazakhstan JSC.





Azamat Berdybai (1963) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Kuweit.

Born in Alma-Ata, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took ups his current post in September 2020.





Nurlan Nogayev (1967) - Governor of Mangistau region.

Born in Aktobe region, he is a graduate of the Gubkin Moscow State Academy of Oil and Gas, Kazakh State Management Academy, and gained his master's degree from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

In 2019 and 2021, he worked as the Energy Minister of Kazakhstan.

He was appointed to his current post in September 2021.





Rakhim Oshakbayev (1976) - Deputy Chairman of the People's Party of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Central Asia-Caucasus Institute at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

He took up his current post in March 2022.





Yerkebulan Dauylbayev (1978) - Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he is a graduate of the Auezov SOuth Kazakhstan University, Russian Customs Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in February 2022.



