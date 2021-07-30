July 30. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 30th of July.

NAMES

Singer, akyn, and composerwas born in 1835 in Pavlodar region and passed away in 1929. As a child he could play dombra, kobyz, syrnaya, and violin. He was a good friend of the first Kazakh scientist Shoqan Ualikhanov. He also composed music to go along with Ybyrai Altynsarin’s poems. Along with his musical career, Baizhanuly also play an active part in social life of his country.

Kazakh opera and chamber singer (tenor), People’s Artist of the USSR and Kazakhstan, Laureate of the Mikhail Glinka All-Union Contest of Vocalists,

Laureate of Robert Schumann competitions in Zwickau (1977, 2nd prize) and Rio de Janeiro (1979), Laureate of the State Prize of Peace and Progress of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1951 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kurmangazy Almaty State Conservatory. Throughout his career he was a soloist of the Zhambyl Kazakh State Philharmonic Hall and the Abai Kazakh State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He also founded the Alibek Dnishev's Theater in 1998.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the state of Kuwait Azamat BERDYBAI was born in 1963 in Almaty city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He started working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1992. He served at the Kazakh embassies in Saudi Arabia, Dubai, the State of Qatar, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. Prior to his recent post, he was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Iraq with concurrent accreditation to Lebanon and Palestine.

Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1967 in Aktobe region. He is a graduate of Kazakhstani and Russian universities. Throughout his career he held posts in Kazakhstani oil and gas companies. Prior to taking up the post of the Minister of Energy in December 2019, he served as the governor of Atyrau region.

Head of the Republican special monitoring group ofpeer analysis and evaluation of implementation of the Anti-corruption strategywas born in 1976 in East Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University. He also studied at the Central Asia-Caucasus Institute at Johns Hopkins University’s School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS). He worked for such big companies as KazAgroFinance, Samruk-Kazyna National Wealth Fund and was the Vice Minister of Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Before taking up his recent post in April 2021, he served as the director of Talap Center for Applied Research.