July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events



DATES

The World Day against Trafficking in Persons was proclaimed by the UN in 2013 to raise awareness of the condition of human trafficking victims, as well as to encourage and protect their rights.

The International Day of Friendship was proclaimed by the UN General Assembly in 2011 to encourage the dialogue between civilizations, to promote solidarity, mutual understanding and reconciliation.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan, Cape Verde exchange notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – Kazakhstan, the Eastern Republic of Uruguay establish diplomatic relations

2016 – Kazakhstan is officially invited to the International Green Technology Exhibition in Malaysia.4

2017 – Kazakhstani Ayan Abdrash wins a gold medal in taekwondo in men’s 58kg at the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Türkiye.

2017 – World-famous Kazakh singer Mariya Mudryak wins third prize and 10,000 US dollars in prize money at the Operalia World Opera Competition in Astana.

2018 - Kazakhstani Yelaman Sayasatov wins gold at the 2018 FISU World University Muaythai Championship in Pattaya. Besides, the Kazakh team won two silver and four bronze medals at the event.

2020 – Short-length film Umai by Inkar Abdrash is awarded the Best Debut-Director prize at the Kosece International Monthly Film Festival in Slovakia.