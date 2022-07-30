Qazaq TV
July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events
30 July 2022

July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 30.

DATES

The World Day against Trafficking in Persons is on July 30 to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.

The International Day of Friendship is annually held on July 30 to celebrate friendship worldwide.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Cape Verde exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

1993 – Dimplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and Uruguay.

2016 – Kazakhstan receives an invitation to the International Green Technology Exhibition in Malaysia.

2017 - Kazkah taekwondo player Ayan Abdrash won the 58kg gold at the 23rd Summer Deaflympics in Samsun, Turkey.

2018 – Kazakhstani Yelaman Sayasatov wins gold at the 2018 FISU World University Muaythai Championship in Pattaya.

2020 – The short film Umai by Inkar Abdrash wins the Best Debut-Director prize at the Kosece International Monthly Film Festival in Slovakia.

2021 - Alibek Snishyev is awarded the Hero of Labor of Kazakhstan title for his special contribution to the development of domestic culture and promotion of musical art.


