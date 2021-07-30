July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 30th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 30.

DATES

The World Day against Trafficking in Persons ison July 30 to raise awareness of the situation of victims of human trafficking and for the promotion and protection of their rights.

The International Day of Friendship is annually held on July 30 to celebrate friendship worldwide.

The System Administrator Appreciation Day, also known as Sysadmin Day, SysAdminDay, SAD or SAAD is celebrated annually on the last Friday in July. It is an event to show appreciation for the work of sysadmins and other IT-workers.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and Cape Verde exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

1993 – Dimplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and Uruguay.

2016 – Kazakhstan receives an invitation to the International Green Technology Exhibition in Malaysia.

2018 – Kazakhstani Yelaman Sayasatov wins gold at the 2018 FISU World University Muaythai Championship in Pattaya.

2020 – The short film Umai by Inkar Abdrash wins the Best Debut-Director prize at the Kosece International Monthly Film Festival in Slovakia.



