Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
30 July 2020, 07:00
July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 30.

DATES

International Friendship Day

It was established by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. 65/275 on May 3, 2011.

World Day against Trafficking in Persons

The UN initiated the annual observance of the day in 2013.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cabo Verde exchange notes on diplomatic relations establishment.

1993 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay establish diplomatic relations.

2017 – Operalia, the World Opera Competition, takes place at the Astana Opera House as part of the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

2018 - Yelaman Sayasatov of Kazakhstan wins gold at the FISU World University Muaythai Championship in Pattaya, Thailand.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev