July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 30.

DATES

International Friendship Day

It was established by the United Nations GeneralAssembly Resolution No. 65/275 on May 3, 2011.

World Day against Trafficking in Persons

The UN initiated the annual observance of the day in2013.

EVENTS

1954 - The Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture is createdin China.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic ofCabo Verde exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Oriental Republicof Uruguay establish diplomatic relations.

2017 – Operalia, the World Opera Competition, takesplace at the Astana Opera House as part of the Astana EXPO 2017 InternationalSpecialized Exhibition.

2018 - Kazakhstan’s Yelaman Sayasatov claims gold atthe FISU World University Muaythai Championship hosted by Pattaya, Thailand.