July 30. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Almas Zheksenbekov
30 July 2019, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 30th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 30.

DATES

International Friendship Day

It was established by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. 65/275 on May 3, 2011.

World Day against Trafficking in Persons

The UN initiated the annual observance of the day in 2013.

EVENTS

1954 - The Ili Kazakh Autonomous Prefecture is created in China.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cabo Verde exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Oriental Republic of Uruguay establish diplomatic relations.

2017 – Operalia, the World Opera Competition, takes place at the Astana Opera House as part of the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition.

2018 - Kazakhstan’s Yelaman Sayasatov claims gold at the FISU World University Muaythai Championship hosted by Pattaya, Thailand.

