July 3. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of July.

NAMES

Serik AKSHULAKOV (1952) – Chairman of the Management Board of the National Neurosurgery Center

Nurlybek OZHAYEV (1964) – Ombudsman at JSC Embamunaigas

Marat SULEIMENOV (1971) – Physician of the highest category, member of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS)