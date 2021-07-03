Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
July 3. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
3 July 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 3rd of July.

NAMES

photo

Serik Akshulakov (1952) is the CEO at the National Neurosurgery Centre.

Born in Aktobe region is the graduate of the Aktobe State Medical Institute.

Has been serving since 2008.

photo

Marat Suleimenov (1971) is the high level certificate physician, excellent worker of public health, member of the European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS).

Graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute, master’s degree programme at the Almaty Management University.

photo

Mukhamedzhan Tazabekov (1975) is the poet, founder and director of Asyl Arna TV Channel.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the al Farabi Kazakh National University, Foreign Languages and Business Career University.

Has been working since 2007.

photo

Shyngys Mukan (1984) is the 1st deputy Mayor of Shymkent city.

Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kainar University, Kazakh University of Economy, Finance and International Trade, Harvard University, MPA.

Has been appointed to the post last July.


