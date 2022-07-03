July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 3.

DATES

National Dombyra Day

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev instituted the National Dombyra Day back in 2018. It was decided to mark this holiday on the first Sunday of July each year.

EVENTS

1903 - The Semipalatinsk Teachers' Training College opens its doors. It is the first specialized educational institution in the country.

1995 - First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to construct the Independence Monument in Almaty city in order to eternize the attainment of the country’s sovereignty.

2009 - The Astana Arena is unveiled in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan. The 30,000-seat venue is designed to host wrestling, judo, boxing and other types of sports events.

2013 – Kazakhstani archaeologists unearth a number of unique monuments of the 4th century BC: ceramic vessels, bronze, and paste beads on the site of the ancient settlement of Sarkyrama in Sandyktau district of Akmola region.

2017- Oralman drama directed by Sabit Kurmanbekov and Erkek drama directed by Berik Zhakhanov are screened at the XIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

2018 – Aktobe-based designer Sabina Zhanzakova wins the main prize at the International Kids and Junior Art Festival with her traditional Kazakh costumes.

2020 – The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Estonia.

2021 – A monument to First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled in Turkistan. It is designed by Kazakhstani artist Tleuberdi Binash.

2021 – A 5,25m-monument to Kazakhstani scientist Kanysh Satbayev designed by sculptor Askar Nartov is inaugurated in Nur-Sultan.

2021 – A 5,5-m monument to dombyra player Dina Nurpeissova is installed in Nur-Sultan city. It is created by sculptor Bauyrkan Zhalyn.



