July 3. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 3rd of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 3.

EVENTS

1903 - The Semipalatinsk Teachers' Training College opens its doors. It is the first specialized educational institution in the country.

1995 - First President of Kazakhstan -Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev decrees to construct the Independence Monument in Almaty city in order to eternize the attainment of the country’s sovereignty.

2009 - The Astana Arena is unveiled in the capital of Kazakhstan, Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana). The 30,000 seat venue is suited to host wrestling, judo, boxing and other types of sports events.

2013 – Kazakhstani archaeologists discover a number of unique monuments of the 4th century BC: ceramic vessels, bronze, and paste beads on the site of the ancient settlement of Sarkyrama in Sandyktau district of Akmola region.

2017- Oralman drama by Sabit Kurmanbekov and Erkek by Berik Zhakhanov are screened at the XIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival.

2018 – Aktobe-based designer Sabina Zhanzakova wins the main prize at the International Kids and Junior Art Festival with her traditional Kazakh costumes.

2020 – Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is inaugurated in Estonia.

2020 – A monument to First President of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev is unveiled at the National Defense University.



