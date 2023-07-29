July 29. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of July.

Yermek Zhumabayev (1949) – prominent statesman and public figure, member of the Council of Senators at the Senate of the Kazakhstan Parliament.

Bulat Dembayev (1965) – Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Aidos Kydyrma (1976) – Minister -Counselor at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Türkiye

Ruslan Alishev (1978) – Secretary of AMANAT Party.

Serik Shapkenov (1979) – Governor of Atyrau region.

Rashid Yerishev (1981) – Consular General of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China.