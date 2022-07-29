July 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of July.

NAMES

Yermek Zhumabayev (1949) - member of the Council of Senators under the Kazakh Senate.

Born in Pavlodar region, he is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He took up his current post in September 2019.

Bulat Dembayev (1965) - Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

He is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute, National Public Administration High School of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in April 2019.

Naziliya Razzak (1976) - Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

Born in Taraz city, Zhambyl region, she is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Ryskulov Kazakh Economics University, Atyrau Engineering and Humanitarian Institute.

She was appointed to his current post in January 2021.

Aidos Kydyrma (1976) - Minister Counsellor of the Kazakh Embassy in Turkey.

Born in Almaty region, he is a graduate of Ankara University.

He took up his current post in May 2018.

Ruslan Alishyev (1978) - Advisor to the Execurity Secretary of Amanat Party.

He graduated from the Pavlodar Economics and Law College, Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University.

He was appointed to his current post in April 2022.

Serik Shapkenov (1979) - Governor of Atyrau region.

Born in Uralsk region, he is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University.

In 2021 and 2022, he was the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Kazakhstan.

He took up his current post in April 2022.

Rashid Yerishyev (1981) - Consul-General of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong.

Born in Kokshetau, Akmola region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law Academy, Diplomatic Academy.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2019.

Alimaskhan Smatlayev (1989) - First Deputy Governor of East Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the Financial University under the Russian Government, Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania.

He took up his current post in April 2020.



