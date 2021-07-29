July 29. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 29th of July.

NAMES

Member of the Senators’ Council under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliamentwas born in 1949 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Yermek Zhumabayev was the deputy of the Kazakh Senate of the 1, 2and 3convocation starting from 1995. During his tenure at the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament he chaired several committees. He took his recent post in September 2019.

Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1965. He is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Law Institute and the National Higher School of Public Administration under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2019.

Deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, and member of the Committee for legislation and court and legal reformwas born in 1976 in Taraz city in Zhambyl region. She is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University and the Atyrau Engineering and Humanitarian Institute. She joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Minister counsellor of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Turkeywas born in 1976 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Ankara University. Prior to taking up his recent post in May 2018, he was the head of the Press Service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Director of the Republican State Enterprise «Central Communications Service» under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1978. He is a graduate of the Petropavlovsk College of Economy and Law, the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University and Myrzakhmetov Kokshetau University. Mr. Alishev worked in mass media sphere for most part of his career. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2020.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1979 in West Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan State University. Throughout his career he held many posts in the administration of West Kazakhstan region. He served as the first deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region in 2012-2014 and the first deputy akim (governor) of Atyrau region in 2018-2020. In 2020-2021 he was the Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population. He took up his recent post in January 2021.

Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of Chinawas born in 1981 in Akmola region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law Academy and the Diplomatic Academy. He began his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2005. He served at the Kazakh embassies in Turkey, Austria and Israel. He was appointed to his recent post in July 2019.

First deputy akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan regionwas born in 1989. He is a graduate of the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation and Bloomsburg University. He was designated to his recent post in April 2020.