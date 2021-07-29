Go to the main site
    July 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 July 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 29.

    DATES

    Global Tiger Day is celebrated every year on July 29 as a way to raise awareness about this magnificent but endangered big cat. The day was founded in 2010, when the 13 tiger range countries came together to create Tx2 – the global goal to double the number of wild tigers by the year 2022.

    EVENTS

    1990 – Almaty city plays host to the first International Music Festival Asia Dauysy (Voice of Asia)

    2000 – The last tunnel is destroyed at the Semipalatinsk Test Site.

    2010 – The exhibition devoted to Kazakhstan is held in the resort town of Lenbe, Poland.

    2013 – The logo of the international specialized exhibition EXPO 2017 is approved.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

