July 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 29.

EVENTS

1990 - The first Voice of Asia International Music Festival takes place at the Medeo Ice Complex the outdoor Medeo speed skating rink in Almaty.

2000 - The last tunnel in the Semipalatinsk Test Site is destroyed. On August 29, 1991, 42 years after the first nuclear explosion in the USSR, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to close the Semipalatinsk Test Site.

2013 - The l ogo of the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, Wind Energy, is approved.

2019 - Archaeologists unearth the ancient proto-city in the Shet district of Karaganda region. Large-scale scientific research was carried out on the territory where the Akkezen settlement was located. Akkezen is one of the largest Bronze Age settlements in Kazakhstan.



