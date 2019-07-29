Go to the main site
    July 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    29 July 2019, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 29.

    EVENTS

    1990 - The first Voice of Asia International MusicFestival takes place at the Medeo Ice Complex the outdoor Medeo speed skatingrink in Almaty.

    2000 - The last tunnel in the Semipalatinsk Test Site isdestroyed. On August 29, 1991, 42 years after the first nuclear explosion inthe USSR, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to close theSemipalatinsk Test Site.

    2005 - A new park is unveiled in Astana (nowNur-Sultan), the capital of Kazakhstan.

    2013 - Wind Energy, the logo of the Astana EXPO 2017 InternationalSpecialized Exhibition, is approved.

