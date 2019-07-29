Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

July 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Almas Zheksenbekov
29 July 2019, 07:00
July 29. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 29th of July. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on July 29.

EVENTS

1990 - The first Voice of Asia International Music Festival takes place at the Medeo Ice Complex the outdoor Medeo speed skating rink in Almaty.

2000 - The last tunnel in the Semipalatinsk Test Site is destroyed. On August 29, 1991, 42 years after the first nuclear explosion in the USSR, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan decreed to close the Semipalatinsk Test Site.

2005 - A new park is unveiled in Astana (now Nur-Sultan), the capital of Kazakhstan.

2013 - Wind Energy, the logo of the Astana EXPO 2017 International Specialized Exhibition, is approved.

History of Kazakhstan    Events   Interesting facts and stories  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year