    July 28. Today's Birthdays

    28 July 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of July.

    NAMES

    Andrey Lukin (1961) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies committee.

    Born in Tselinograd is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute, the Buketov Karaganda State University.

    Has been reelected to the post in 2023.

    Yerzhan Beissenbayev (1990) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the finance and budget committee.

    Born in Taldykorgan is a graduate of the Taldykorgan polyethnic college, humanities and economics college.

    Has been serving since March 2023.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
