July 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of July.

NAMES

Head of Kazselezashchita institution Karim KOKREKBAYEV was bornin1957 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Almaty Institute of Railway Transport. Kokrekbayev held numerous posts at KazakhstanTemirZholy JSC. He also was the first deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region and akim of Zhambyl region. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2019, Mr. Kokrekbayev served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic between 2018 and 2019.

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies Andrei LUKIN was born in 1961 in Tselinograd (present-day Nur-Sultan). He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute and the Buketov Karaganda State University. Throughout his professional career, he was Vice Ministry of Industry and Trade, Deputy Head of the Financial Police, deputy akim (mayor) of Nur-Sultan, Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2019.

Prominent statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat PALYMBETOV was bornin 1961 in Kyzylorda region. He graduated from the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Eurasian Market Institute. Throughout his career he held many posts in oil and gas as well as other Kazakhstani national companies, including KazTransOil, KazMunaiGas and Samruk-Kazyna. Between 2016 and 2020 he wasas the Kazakhstan Business Rights Commissioner.

