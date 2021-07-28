July 28. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 28th of July.

NAMES

Head of State Institute Kazselezashchita of the Emergencies Committee of the Internal Affairs Ministry Karim KOKREKBAYEV was bornin1957 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Almaty Institute of Railway Transport. For many years Kokrekbayev worked for KazakhstanTemirZholy JSC. He was the first deputy akim (governor) of Zhambyl region and akim of Zhambyl region. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2019, Mr. Kokrekbayev served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic.

Prominent statesman of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bolat PALYMBETOV was bornin 1961 in Kyzylorda region. He is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute and the Eurasian Market Institute. Throughout his professional career he held many posts at oil and gas as well as other Kazakhstani national companies, including KazTransOil, KazMunaiGas and Samruk-Kazyna. From 2016 till 2020 he served as the Kazakhstan Business Rights Commissioner.

Deputy of the Kazakh Senate and member of the Committee for constitutional legislation, court system and law-enforcement agencies Andrei LUKIN was born in 1961 in Tselinograd (now Nur-Sultan). Throughout his career, he was Vice Ministry of Industry and Trade, Deputy Head of the Financial Police, Deputy Mayor of Nur-Sultan (formerly - Astana), Deputy Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in August 2019.

